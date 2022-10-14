TCU head coach Sonny Dykes signs autographs, takes pictures with students ahead of Oklahoma State game

“I think we’re all invested in each other," Dykes said "I think that’s the cool thing about TCU."

FORT WORTH, Texas — TCU head football coach Sonny Dykes spent time on campus Friday signing autographs and taking pictures to get students excited for Saturday’s game against Oklahoma State.

“I think we’re all invested in each other," Dykes said "I think that’s the cool thing about TCU. I think the students are really invested in the athletic department, and I think the athletic department’s invested in the students. It’s a great synergy and a great place to be.”

TCU is 5-0, having knocked off Kansas, Oklahoma and SMU. Oklahoma State is undefeated, too.

“I think it’s going to be a blowout," freshman Michael Cosse said. "On our end. We’re going to obliterate them. They’re not ready for us."

“I don’t think anyone in the Big 12, any of the other teams we played so far, were prepared to play a TCU team that’s this well put together this year,” junior Aaron Johnson said.

Johnson and Brady Raboin are members of the Dutchmen, a group of TCU students responsible for hyping up the student section at football and basketball games.

Clad in purple pinstripe overalls, the Dutchmen handed out footballs and stickers on campus Friday while Dykes chatted with students.

“Great coach. He’s inspiring the team," Raboin said. "I think that’s what this team needs. He brought a lot of important staffing over.”

“I need ESPN talking about us every day," freshman Caden Chavez said. "I need Skip Bayless talking about us. I need every single newscast talking about us every day. So no, we’re not getting enough attention."

Kickoff for the battle of the unbeatens is 2:30 p.m. Saturday, and you can watch it on WFAA.