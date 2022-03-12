Big 12 Championship: No. 10 Kansas State leads No. 3 TCU at halftime

TCU trails Kansas State at halftime for the second time this season.

ARLINGTON, Texas — The "comeback Horned Frogs" find themselves with another second half deficit to overcome against a familiar foe.

Kansas State leads TCU at halftime, 14-10.

TCU forced a punt on the first drive of the game and followed up with a 13-play, 92-yard touchdown drive that included a fourth down conversion and two third down conversions. TCU quarterback Max Duggan opened up the game throwing 6-for-7 for 77 yards and a touchdown, including a 53-yard bomb to his star wide receiver, Quentin Johnston.

After a missed 55-yard field goal from TCU kicker Griffin Kell, Kansas State responded with a 6-play, 63-yard touchdown drive capped off by 6-yard pass from Will Howard to Ben Sinnott.

Howard then gave Kansas State the lead with a 1-yard touchdown run after the Wildcats got within scoring range thanks to a 40-yard run on a jet sweep by Malik Knowles.

TCU's defense made a key stop on fourth down and short with just over four minutes to go in the half. One play later, though, the Horned Frogs coughed up the football. Johnston fumbled after a big gain, and the Wildcats regained possession with 3:49 left.

Kell hit a 42-yarder to cut into the Wildcats lead, 14-10, just before halftime.

Earlier this season, TCU erased a 18-point second half deficit against Kansas State to win 38-28, which was only the second of the season at that point but became a common theme en route to their undefeated record.

College football experts have debated whether or not TCU will make the college football playoff whether if the Horned Frogs win or not. The Horned Frogs are one of three undefeated remaining, including No. 1 Georgia and No. 2 Michigan. Many experts say all three are secure in their CFP spots.

The fourth CFP spot will be up for grabs though after USC lost in the Pac-12 Championship Friday night against Utah.

