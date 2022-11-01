CFP: TCU Horned Frogs ranked No. 7

The ranking comes after TCU's 41-31 win over the West Virginia Mountaineers, which improved the team to 8-0 for the first time since 2015.

FORT WORTH, Texas — In the first College Football Playoff rankings release of the season, the undefeated TCU Horned Frogs have been slated No. 7.

The ranking comes after TCU's 41-31 win over the West Virginia Mountaineers, which improved the team to 8-0 for the first time since 2015. Following the win, the Horned Frogs were ranked No. 7 in the nation by the Associated Press poll.

From here on out, however, the only ranking system that will matter is where the Horned Frogs land in the CFP rankings. Only the top four teams in the final CFP rankings will compete for a shot at the national championship.

Here is a look at the top 25:

1. Tennessee

2. Ohio State

3. Georgia

4. Clemson

5. Michigan

6. Alabama

7. TCU

8. Oregon

9. Southern California

10. LSU

11. Ole Miss

12. UCLA

13. Kansas State

14. Utah

15. Penn State

16. Illinois

17. North Carolina

18. Oklahoma State

19. Tulane

20. Syracuse

21. Wake Forest

22. NC State

23. Oregon State

24. Texas

25. UCF

Last season, the four teams that were "in" and made the CFP were No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Michigan, No. 3 Georgia and No. 4 Cincinnati.

Alabama and Georgia won their respective semifinal games, and the Bulldogs beat the Crimson Tide to claim the national championship.

Here are the teams that have qualified for the CFP since it began in 2014:

Alabama: 7 times

Clemson: 6 times

Ohio State: 4 times

Oklahoma: 4 times

Georgia: 2 times

Notre Dame: 2 times

LSU: 1 time

Oregon: 1 time

Florida State: 1 time

Michigan: 1 time

Michigan State: 1 time

Washington: 1 time

Cincinnati: 1 time

HORNED FROGS COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF BOUND?

TCU's only realistic shot of making the playoff is to go undefeated and win the Big 12 championship -- and even that only begins their conversation.

There's a number of teams who already ranked ahead of TCU that are also undefeated, but a few of those teams (ex. Ohio State and Michigan) play each other.

So... there's a lot that still needs to play out.

UP NEXT

TCU will host Texas Tech next week on Saturday, Nov. 5.