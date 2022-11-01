CFP: TCU Horned Frogs ranked No. 7

FORT WORTH, Texas — In the first College Football Playoff rankings release of the season, the undefeated TCU Horned Frogs have been slated No. 7.
The ranking comes after TCU's 41-31 win over the West Virginia Mountaineers, which improved the team to 8-0 for the first time since 2015. Following the win, the Horned Frogs were ranked No. 7 in the nation by the Associated Press poll.
From here on out, however, the only ranking system that will matter is where the Horned Frogs land in the CFP rankings. Only the top four teams in the final CFP rankings will compete for a shot at the national championship.
Here is a look at the top 25:
1. Tennessee
2. Ohio State
3. Georgia
4. Clemson
5. Michigan
6. Alabama
7. TCU
8. Oregon
9. Southern California
10. LSU
11. Ole Miss
12. UCLA
13. Kansas State
14. Utah
15. Penn State
16. Illinois
17. North Carolina
18. Oklahoma State
19. Tulane
20. Syracuse
21. Wake Forest
22. NC State
23. Oregon State
24. Texas
25. UCF
Last season, the four teams that were "in" and made the CFP were No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Michigan, No. 3 Georgia and No. 4 Cincinnati.
Alabama and Georgia won their respective semifinal games, and the Bulldogs beat the Crimson Tide to claim the national championship.
Here are the teams that have qualified for the CFP since it began in 2014:
- Alabama: 7 times
- Clemson: 6 times
- Ohio State: 4 times
- Oklahoma: 4 times
- Georgia: 2 times
- Notre Dame: 2 times
- LSU: 1 time
- Oregon: 1 time
- Florida State: 1 time
- Michigan: 1 time
- Michigan State: 1 time
- Washington: 1 time
- Cincinnati: 1 time
HORNED FROGS COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF BOUND?
TCU's only realistic shot of making the playoff is to go undefeated and win the Big 12 championship -- and even that only begins their conversation.
There's a number of teams who already ranked ahead of TCU that are also undefeated, but a few of those teams (ex. Ohio State and Michigan) play each other.
So... there's a lot that still needs to play out.
UP NEXT
TCU will host Texas Tech next week on Saturday, Nov. 5.
