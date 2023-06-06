TCU advances to 8th super regional in program history

TCU scored 10 unanswered runs en route to a 12-4 victory over No. 3 National Seed Arkansas to complete its sweep through the NCAA Fayetteville Regional.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — (AP) — Austin Davis had four RBIs, Cole Fontenelle and Tre Richardson added three apiece and TCU beat Arkansas 12-4 on Monday to clinch the Fayetteville Regional.

TCU (40-22) advances to its eighth super regional in program history — and the first since 2017.

TCU starter Cam Brown worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the first inning, giving up just one run. He retired the side in order in the third and then worked a 1-2-3 fourth. Brown gave up back-to-back homers in the fifth before Ben Abeldt retired the final two of the inning. Abeldt picked up his third win of the season after 4 2/3 innings of work.

TCU led 7-4 entering the eighth before scoring on three straight at-bats. Fontenelle ripped a two-run double into left and Richardson and Kurtis Byrne hit back-to-back homers.

Arkansas (43-18), which held off Santa Clara 6-4 in an elimination game on Sunday, needed to defeat TCU twice to advance.

TCU will be facing the No. 14 National Seed Indiana State. Two Big 12 teams remain in the Super Regionals (Texas).