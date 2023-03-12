x
TCU

March Madness: TCU heads to NCAA men's basketball tournament

The Horned Frogs went 21-12 (9-9 conference) this season.
Credit: AP
TCU guard Damion Baugh (10) celebrates sinking a three-point shot in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas, Wednesday, March 1, 2023, in Fort Worth Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

FORT WORTH, Texas — The TCU Horned Frogs are joining the madness!

TCU is headed to the NCAA men's basketball tournament as the No. 6 seed in the West Region.

They will be facing the winner of a play-in game between Arizona State and Nevada that will take place on Wednesday, March 15.

TCU is scheduled to play on Friday in Denver, Colorado.

View the full NCAA men's tournament bracket here.

The Fort Worth university (21-12 overall, 9-9 conference) has now made the big tournament three times in the last six seasons under head coach Jamie Dixon.

This season nearly matched last year's record (21-13), which also took them to the NCAA tournament.

According to the school, this is the first time in 70 years that the team made the NCAA tournament in back-to-back seasons.

TCU recently fell to the Texas Longhorns, 66-60, in the semifinal round of the Big 12 Tournament on Friday.

Here's a look at the other Texas teams taking part in March Madness:

  • No. 1 Houston vs. No. 16 Northern Kentucky - Midwest
  • No. 2 Texas vs. No. 15 Colgate - Midwest
  • No. 7 Texas A&M vs. No. 10 Penn State - Midwest
  • No. 3 Baylor vs. No. 14 UC Santa Barbara - South

Two Texas teams are also in play-in games for a spot in the first round of the NCAA tournament:

  • Texas Southern vs. Fairleigh Dickinson for the No. 16 seed in the East Region
  • Texas A&M Corpus Christi vs. SE Missouri State for the No. 16 seed in the South Region

