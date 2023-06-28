TCU lands No. 1 kicker in 2024 class, North Texas native commits to Horned Frogs

"I am so happy to announce my commitment to study and play @TCUfootball. I never thought I would have the chance to play college football at the highest level, attend a great business school, and be close to family at the same time," Lemmermann said in the tweet. "@TCU has truly become my dream school through this process. I didn’t realize before how important it was for me to be able to watch my younger brothers and sister for a few more years. The travel of the last few months has made that clear for me. I’m grateful to @CoachSonnyDykes and @MTommerhdahl for giving me the time to do my research and what I know is that they are building an incredible team. @TCUfootball is going to win a lot of Rings and Championships and I want to be there for all of it. Thank you to everyone who has helped me get to this point. This was not possible without the support of so many people that I will thank in more detail in the next few days."