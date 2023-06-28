TCU lands No. 1 kicker in 2024 class, North Texas native commits to Horned Frogs

FORT WORTH, Texas — The No. 1 kicker of the 2024 class has decided where he'll play college ball, and it'll be close to home.
Kyle Lemmermann, the 6-foot, 2-inch kicker from Southlake Carroll High School, committed to the TCU Horned Frogs on Wednesday. He tweeted the announcement that he'll join the Horned Frogs.
The announcement came after Lemmermann released his top three choices: TCU, Texas Tech and Arkansas.
"I am so happy to announce my commitment to study and play @TCUfootball. I never thought I would have the chance to play college football at the highest level, attend a great business school, and be close to family at the same time," Lemmermann said in the tweet. "@TCU has truly become my dream school through this process. I didn’t realize before how important it was for me to be able to watch my younger brothers and sister for a few more years. The travel of the last few months has made that clear for me. I’m grateful to @CoachSonnyDykes and @MTommerhdahl for giving me the time to do my research and what I know is that they are building an incredible team. @TCUfootball is going to win a lot of Rings and Championships and I want to be there for all of it. Thank you to everyone who has helped me get to this point. This was not possible without the support of so many people that I will thank in more detail in the next few days."
Lemmermann is ranked the No. 1 kicker in the nation and the 20th-best punter in the country by Chris Sailer Kicking.
Lemmermann took his official visit to TCU on June 11, according to 247Sports.
Lemmermann joins a lineage of Southlake Carroll kickers who have went on to compete at the collegiate level. Tyler White was a first-team all-area kicker for Carroll the last two years and committed to Texas A&M. Before White, Joe McFadden was Carroll’s kicker in 2020 and signed with Connecticut.
