Tailgaiting before the Texas Longhorns game? Here's what you need to know

Saturday's big game is driving people in from all over town, but before the stadium bleeds burnt orange, San Jacinto Boulevard gets a little bit of the action.

AUSTIN, Texas — It's game day on Saturday as the Texas Longhorns prepare to take on the Alabama Crimson Tide, but all the fun starts right before the game.

Before dressing the stadium in burnt orange, San Jacinto Boulevard gets a little bit of the action. San Jacinto from 20th Street to the Etter-Harbin Alumni Center gets renamed "Bevo Boulevard" for the day.

"People can go down and participate in games, see some local food trucks," said Drew Hayes, Austin Sports Commission director. "I even think there's a Ferris wheel involved with that. So, no ... like there's no other spot you'd rather be than around the stadium on Saturday."

At Bevo Boulevard, you can experience the street parade, Bevo’s arrival and greet the team before kickoff.

Scholz Garten is one of the businesses on San Jacinto Boulevard. It's the longest-running and largest tailgating spot in all of Texas. For Saturday's game, they're expecting thousands of people.

Visit Austin also recommends making a stop at the Bier Garten's Texas Tailgarten for a pre-game pint, wienerschnitzel, bratwurst, old-fashioned Texas barbecue and plenty of live music.

Some people will be out there from as early as 7 a.m. You'll find fans of all generations decked out in their Longhorn gear and tending their smoking grills.