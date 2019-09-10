AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: Ticket prices listed in this article are as of Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019. Exact prices may be subject to change.

Texas versus Oklahoma is one of the premier college football games all year long and its ticket prices show it.

If you haven't already purchased tickets to the AT&T Red River Showdown, don't be surprised to pay a pretty penny for a seat. According to SeatGeek, the average ticket price for the game is approximately $542. This is the most demand seen SeatGeek has seen for either team and for the Cotton Bowl since it started tracking the secondary market in 2010, the company said.

As of Wednesday, the cheapest ticket available on SeatGeek was $306 on the Texas side and $314 on the Oklahoma side, the company told KVUE. These are for seats in the upper deck, too.

To snag a seat near the 50-yard line runs anywhere from $700 to upwards of $2,000.

There are more ticket-buying services than SeatGeek, however. So, KVUE looked at ticket prices for the AT&T Red River Showdown on other credible ticket-buying websites like StubHub and Vivid Seats.

RELATED:

Forecast: Red River Showdown

Red River Showdown: The history behind the Texas-Oklahoma rivalry

'Horns up, phones down.' TxDOT taking suggestions for road signs ahead of Red River Rivalry

As of Wednesday, the cheapest ticket price on StubHub was $308.75. The cheapest price found on Vivid Seats was $333. The highest price listed on StubHub costs $2,060 for a lower-level seat in section six along the 50-yard line. The highest listed price on Vivid Seats is a lower level seat in section seven, which costs $1,295. Vivid Seat's average ticket price lies at $468, according to company officials. SeatGeek's highest listed ticket price is also in section six, which costs nearly $1,900. These are all as of early afternoon on Wednesday.

Using SeatGeek's metrics since 2010, these are the top five hottest games for either team based on average ticket prices:

2019 AT&T Red River Showdown – Texas vs. Oklahoma ($542) 2018 Rose Bowl (College Football Playoff Semifinal) – Oklahoma vs. Georgia ($418) 2013 Cotton Bowl (AT&T Stadium) – Oklahoma vs. Texas A&M ($409) 2018 AT&T Red River Showdown – Texas vs. Oklahoma ($388) 2011 Battle of Bedlam – Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State ($365)

This game is also the hottest ticket to the AT&T Red River Showdown since SeatGeek started tracking the secondary market in 2010, the company said:

(AVERAGE TICKET PRICE)

2019 AT&T Red River Showdown: $542 2011 AT&T Red River Showdown: $459 2010 AT&T Red River Showdown: $409 2018 AT&T Red River Showdown: $388 2017 AT&T Red River Showdown: $322

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Texas Exes hosts 'Texas Fight Rally' ahead of Red River Showdown

This Texas player could accomplish something against Oklahoma this weekend no other Longhorn has

Red River Showdown: Tom Herman shares memories, opinions of 'one of greatest rivalries in college football'

Texas injury report: Johnson, Overshown should play vs. OU 'barring any setbacks'

Oklahoma Sooners will not do 'Horns Down' symbol in 2019 Red River Showdown, Riley says