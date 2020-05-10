Red River Showdown: Texas, Oklahoma playing rivalry ranked outside of top 20 for 2nd time in 20 years

UT and OU will face off as teams ranked outside of the top 20 for only the second time since 2000.

AUSTIN, Texas — When the year started, Texas and Oklahoma were both top 15 ranked teams.

By week 3, both teams were ranked in the top 10. Everything pointed to a premiere top 10 showdown between the Longhorns and Sooners.

In typical 2020 fashion, the world turned upside down for both the Longhorns and Sooners. Entering game week for the Red River Showdown, Texas has fallen to No. 22 and Oklahoma has fallen completely out of the top 25 altogether.

Not exactly the matchup everyone expected going into the season, but here we are.

Saturday's Red River Showdown will be only the second time in the past 20 years where both teams enter the rivalry game ranked outside of the top 20. The other time this happened was in 2016, when Oklahoma was ranked No. 20 and Texas was unranked. Oklahoma won that game, 45-40.

The last time UT and OU faced each other both as unranked teams was in 1997 and 1998. The Longhorns took both of those matchups, 27-24 and 34-3, respectively.

Even though the teams will both be ranked as low as they've ever been in recent years, history tells us the rivalry game should come down to the wire. The past six Red River Showdown's have been decided by one possession:

2019: Oklahoma defeats Texas, 34-27.

2018: Texas defeats Oklahoma, 48-45.

2017: Oklahoma defeats Texas, 29-24.

2016: Oklahoma defeats Texas, 45-40.

2015: Texas defeats Oklahoma, 24-17.

2014: Oklahoma defeats Texas, 31-26.

Texas leads the overall series against Oklahoma 62-48-5. For a deeper look at the history of the Red River Showdown, click here. Even though the game is still on, the State Fair of Texas was canceled earlier this year.