Texas, Oklahoma governors continue bet tradition with 2023 Red River Rivalry

The governors of Texas and Oklahoma are at it again.
In recent years, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt have taken to social media to announce a friendly wager ahead of the big Red River Shootout/Showdown/Rivalry – this year, it's Rivalry – game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners.
For the second year in a row, Abbott placed barbecue from Railhead Smokehouse in Fort Worth, Texas, on the notion that the Governor's Cup will stay in Texas. This year, he also threw in a case of Lone Star Beer.
"I don't know the score of the game this year, but I do know this much: this trophy is staying in Texas because, once again, Texas will beat OU. Hook 'em horns," Abbott said in a video posted to X, formerly known as Twitter.
Naturally, Stitt accepted Abbott's challenge, putting some Oklahoma craft beer and Oklahoma-certified steaks on the line.
"Thanks for keeping our trophy warm," Stitt wrote in his X post. "It'll be back on God's side of the Red River before you know it."
Kickoff for this year's Red River Rivalry is Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas. You can watch the game right here on KVUE!