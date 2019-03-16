March Madness is about to get underway with 67 games across 12 days of competition.

Thankfully live streaming has made it easier through the years to try and catch every moment of action.

Once again, NCAA's March Madness Live will stream every game and the Selection Sunday show. Games will also be broadcast on either TruTV, TNT, TBS or CBS.

The March Madness Live stream and app allows you to watch all the CBS games for free. But to watch the games that are shown on any of the other networks, you’ll need a pay-TV subscription login. If you don’t have a sign in, you can still enjoy a 3-hour preview.

A full TV schedule will be released once all 68 teams are unveiled on Selection Sunday.



March Madness TV schedule by round

First Four

Tru TV – March 19-20

First and Second Rounds

CBS, Tru TV, TNT, TBS – March 21-24

Sweet 16 and Elite Eight

CBS and TBS – March 29-31

Final Four and National Championship

CBS – April 6 and April 8