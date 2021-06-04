Twitter basketball fans stunned at Baylor's early blowout of Gonzaga

Baylor came out fast against Gonzaga to start the NCAA Men's Basketball national championship Monday, breaking out to a huge lead early and easily handing the Bulldogs their largest deficit of the season.
That lead was already 16 points less than halfway though the first half. With 10:52 left in the first half, the Bears had a 26-10 lead. Jared Butler had 10 of those points for Baylor -- matching the total for Gonzaga at that point.
Jalen Suggs, the hero of Saturday's Final Four game when his 3-pointer at the buzzer in overtime lifted Gonzaga over UCLA, committed two fouls in the first 3:04 and had to sit down.
The lead grew to as much as 19 points before Gonzaga began to claw back and make it a 10-point deficit at halftime.
People on Twitter were stunned with how quickly the Bears were dominating.
But some noticed that Gonzaga was keeping its poise and starting to come back.