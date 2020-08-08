Reports: MAC cancels fall football season, looking at possibility of playing in spring

The move would impact the University of Akron and Kent State University football teams.

CLEVELAND — The Mid-American Conference has canceled this year's fall football season due to concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to multiple reports including Brett McMurphy for Stadium.

The MAC is exploring the possibility of resuming games this spring. The move would impact the University of Akron and Kent State University football teams, with the Record-Courier's Allen Moff reporting none of KSU's fall teams will compete in 2020.

CBS Sports reports school presidents representing the MAC were expected to vote on whether to hold games in 2020 Saturday morning. MAC Commissioner Jon Steinbrecher is meeting with the media Saturday at 11:30 a.m., when he is expected to release more details.

I was told late last night that the MAC was likely to cancel football in the fall & hoped to move it to the spring. According to McMurphy, that just came true. MAC presidents had a meeting at 9 am today. — Jordan Strack (@JordanStrack) August 8, 2020

There were earlier reports that some of the MAC's school members had been pushing the league not to play at all and suggesting they would not compete, even if the conference decided to hold games in the fall, according to CBS.

Although MAC is reportedly canceling fall games over coronavirus concerns, the conference was also financially hit hard by the Big Ten's decision to play conference-only games this season.

"There were 11 Big Ten vs. MAC nonconference games scheduled in 2020 with payouts to MAC schools set to approach nearly $11 million. Many athletic departments count on those big-money games against Power Five opponents to cover operating costs each season," CBS reported.