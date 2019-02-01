NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana — The kickoff from the Allstate Sugar Bowl hadn't even begun yet and there was already zero love lost between the Longhorns and Bulldogs.

RELATED | LIVE BLOG: No. 15 Texas Longhorns meet No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs in Allstate Sugar Bowl

Back to the Sugar Bowl: The Texas Longhorns' history in New Orleans

Texas legends Darrell Royal and Bobby Layne to be inducted into Sugar Bowl Hall of Fame

Culture changing plays is one reason the Longhorns earned a Sugar Bowl berth

Big loss: UGA cornerback Deandre Baker won't play in Sugar Bowl

In the hour before kickoff, the Georgia Bulldogs mascot was being escorted near Bevo's pen on the sidelines and the Longhorn's mascot charged out of its pen and at the bulldog.

WATCH BEVO CHARGE AT GEORGIA'S MASCOT HERE:

Bevo is not here for this mascot meeting. #HookEm pic.twitter.com/KXgaQzGm0W — Danny Davis (@aasdanny) January 2, 2019

Bevo delivered the first blow of this game... #SugarBowlhttps://t.co/KBhHLWeQDV — Shawn Clynch (@ShawnC_KVUE) January 2, 2019

After the incident, Bevo was corralled back into his designated area on the sideline and the Georgia Bulldogs' mascot was put into a kennel and carted away. Uga was later spotted in the fourth quarter sitting pretty in his kennel.

PHOTOS: Bevo charges UGA bulldog, media before Sugar Bowl

PHOTOS: Bevo charges UGA bulldog, media before Sugar Bowl Texas Longhorns mascot Bevo attempted to charge Georgia's mascot and the media before he was carted away ahead of kickoff at the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1, 2019, in New Orleans. (Mike Barnes, KVUE News) Texas Longhorns mascot Bevo attempted to charge Georgia's mascot and the media before he was carted away ahead of kickoff at the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1, 2019, in New Orleans. (Mike Barnes, KVUE News) Texas Longhorns mascot Bevo attempted to charge Georgia's mascot and the media before he was carted away ahead of kickoff at the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1, 2019, in New Orleans. (Mike Barnes, KVUE News) Texas Longhorns mascot Bevo attempted to charge Georgia's mascot and the media before he was carted away ahead of kickoff at the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1, 2019, in New Orleans. (Mike Barnes, KVUE News)

© 2019 KVUE-TV