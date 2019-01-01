NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana —

1ST QUARTER

***TEXAS LEADS 10-0***

GEORGIA (OWN 35)

Holyfield carried up the middle for a gain of five yards. Holyfield got the ball again on second down and picked up two yards. On third and three, Fromm threw a swing pass to the right, which was stopped for a loss of three yards. Georgia punted the ball to midfield.

TEXAS (UGA 27)

The referees marked the punter's knee down before he kicked the ball, so the ball was spotted at the Georgia 27-yard line instead of at the Texas six. The Longhorns gained over 60 yards of field position because of the call. Ehlinger threw his first pass incomplete and Watson gained three yards on a run up the middle. Ehlinger scrambled up the middle on third down, but was stopped short. Cameron Dicker converted the field goal and gave Texas an early 10-0 lead.

GEORGIA (OWN 25)

The Texas defense started the drive with a tackle for loss. Jake Fromm connected with Elijah Holyfield for a short yard gain. On third and six, Fromm found Terry Godwin for a first down to move the chains. Fromm completed a short pass to the right on first down and scrambled up the middle for a short gain of three yards on second down. On third and nine, Fromm was flushed out to his right and he had to throw the ball away. Georgia punted the ball away to the Texas six-yard line.

TEXAS (OWN 20)

Sam Ehlinger started the game with a seven-yard swing pass to Tre Watson. Ehlinger moved the chains after finding Lil' Jordan Humphrey for a big gain. Watson gained two yards on a sweep to the left and the Longhorns crossed the 50. Ehlinger hit Watson for four yards to the Bulldog 43-yard line. On third and four, Keaontay Ingram caught a swing pass for a first down to the Georgia 27-yard line. Ingram took a carry up the middle to bring Texas just outside the 10-yard line. On third and seven, Ehlinger hit Humphrey on a slant to the two-yard line for a first down. Ehlinger capped off the opening drive with a two-yard touchdown run. Texas leads 7-0.

PREGAME

It's game day, folks. Texas and Georgia will square off in the Allstate Sugar Bowl in "The Big Easy" at 7:45 p.m. on ESPN.

Each team has had its own unique path to New Orleans.

Texas began its season with an odd upset loss to Maryland, then strung together a handful of wins against ranked opponents -- including the 48-45 thriller against rival Oklahoma in the Red River Rivalry -- but ultimately lost its chance at the college football playoff with back-to-back losses to Oklahoma State and West Virginia. Texas dropped its third loss of the season in the Big 12 Championship against Oklahoma, who nearly edged out the Georgia Bulldogs in the final college football playoff rankings.

RELATED | ROAD TO SUGAR BOWL: Texas Longhorns' journey to New Orleans

Georgia enters this bowl game with the disappointment of being the "first team out" of the playoff at the No. 5 spot in the rankings. The Bulldogs fell from No. 4 to No. 5 after they suffered a loss 35-28 loss to No. 1 ranked Alabama, who may end up being the national champions if the Tide roll on Clemson Jan. 7.

Both Texas head coach Tom Herman and Georgia head coach Kirby Smart will be making their Sugar Bowl coaching debuts.



This will be the fifth all-time meeting between Texas and Georgia and first in 35 years. — Allstate Sugar Bowl (@SugarBowlNola) January 1, 2019

Regardless of how each team got to this point, this game shows promise for some New Years fireworks. Both teams just lost in their respective conference title games and will have chips on their shoulders. Both teams average over 30 points per game and possess big play potential. Two prolific offenses will take the field and who wins may be a testament to which defense steps up to make a key play.

Texas will sport the all white uniforms for the Sugar Bowl.

ESPN gives Texas a 22.4 percent chance to defeat the Georgia Bulldogs, according to its football power index.

In the hour before the game, Bevo charged at the Georgia Bulldogs mascot.

RELATED | WATCH: Bevo charges Georgia bulldogs mascot, reporters and media scatter

Back to the Sugar Bowl: The Texas Longhorns' history in New Orleans

Texas legends Darrell Royal and Bobby Layne to be inducted into Sugar Bowl Hall of Fame

Culture changing plays is one reason the Longhorns earned a Sugar Bowl berth

Big loss: UGA cornerback Deandre Baker won't play in Sugar Bowl

© 2019 KVUE-TV