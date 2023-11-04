Preview: Texas Football's Orange-White Game

Here are some storylines to follow before Saturday's Orange-White game kicks off.

AUSTIN, Texas — The first time fans get to see the 2023 Texas Longhorns on the field comes in the annual Orange-White spring game. The Longhorns roster will be split into two teams who will play each other inside of DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium.

There are several storylines that fans should know before the game kicks off on Saturday.

QB situation

For the first time since arriving at Texas, Head Coach Steve Sarkisian has had a solidified starting quarterback through all of spring practice. Quinn Ewers started as a redshirt freshman in 2022 and encountered some growing pains but is ready to take a step forward as a sophomore.

In addition to Ewers, fans will see 5-star recruit Arch Manning and former 4-star recruit Maalik Murphy.

"Some people may think, 'Well, we've got one guy.' I think we've got three quality players," Sarkisian said. "Quinn is naturally a step ahead of everybody with the experience that he has. We're now getting a full dose of Maalik, I feel good about him. And I think Arch, just 13 practices into college football, is performing well."

Leading up to @TexasFootball's annual Orange-White Spring Game on Saturday, head coach Steve Sarkisian provides an in-depth update on the growth of his quarterback room, specifically Quinn Ewers, Arch Manning and Maalik Murphy. #HookEm @KVUE pic.twitter.com/mHyp7RAG4v — Tyler Feldman (@TylerFeldmanTV) April 11, 2023

Elevated pass rush

At the beginning of spring practice, Sarkisian said the team needed to improve on its deep passing game on offense and its ability to pressure the quarterback on defense.

Last year's leading sacker, Barryn Sorrell, returns this season and says his goal is to get double-digit sacks (5.5 sacks in 2022).

With Sorrell poised for a big junior year, there are two others who could join him in applying pressure.

"One guy that stands out to me, who at times I feel like is unblockable, is Byron Murphy, and that's internal pressure ... This guy is so active, so strong, so quick and he's very smart. He has presented some real issues," Sarkisian said.

"I'm definitely excited to see what [Ethan] Burke can do, on the opposite edge," Sorrell said. "As a defensive line, it's not just one person, so we're looking for that final piece. I'm excited to see what Burke can do Saturday and what he can do in games."

Teams are top-secret

There are multiple ways to select teams for a spring game. Some schools appoint assistant coaches or players as team captains and ask them to draft two different groups – but the Longhorns took a different approach.

They're waiting until the last minute to reveal the rosters. Players did not know which team they would represent on Thursday morning – but their head coach does.

"I'm the commissioner and the team owner. I'm picking the teams," Sarkisian said.

The Orange-White game begins with an autograph signing on Bevo Blvd at 9 a.m. Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.

