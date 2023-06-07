Texas Longhorns football tops Big 12 preseason poll

The loaded Longhorns squad received 41 of 67 first place votes.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — In a state as rich in football talent as Texas, the expectations for the largest program will always be lofty – and 2023 is no different for the Texas Longhorns.

The Longhorns received 41 of 67 first-place votes in the conference's preseason poll released on Thursday, solidifying their status as favorites going into the 2023 season.

The high expectations are a consistent standard at Texas, but the vote shows that many media members are now in agreement with fans on the Longhorns' status, as a team full of talent appears to have finally returned to national prominence going into Head Coach Steve Sarkisian's third year at the helm.

Voting in the preseason poll broke down as follows:

Texas - 886, 41 first-place votes

- 886, 41 first-place votes Kansas State - 858, 14 first-place votes

- 858, 14 first-place votes Oklahoma - 758, four first-place votes

- 758, four first-place votes Texas Tech - 729, four first-place votes

- 729, four first-place votes TCU - 727, three first-place votes

- 727, three first-place votes Baylor - 572

- 572 Oklahoma Stat e - 470, one first-place vote

e - 470, one first-place vote UCF - 463

- 463 Kansas - 461

- 461 Iowa State - 334

- 334 BYU - 318

- 318 Houston - 215

- 215 Cincinnati - 202

- 202 West Virginia - 129