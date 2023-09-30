Run game explodes as big second half lifts Longhorns over Kansas, 40-14

Sophomore running back Jonathon Brooks rushed for 218 yards and two touchdowns, while the offense racked up 661 yards in the win.

AUSTIN, Texas — An insane, 661-yard offensive explosion led to yet another dominant victory for the Texas Longhorns over a Big 12 foe, as the men in burnt orange blew out the No. 24 Kansas Jayhawks Saturday afternoon, 40-14.

The Jayhawks entered the game shorthanded, as star quarterback Jalon Daniels didn't participate in pregame warm ups and was ultimately ruled out with a back injury. The Longhorns used Daniels' absence to their advantage, as the game was rarely in doubt. Despite a relatively average first half, the Longhorns offense was in top form for the vast majority of the game.

Longhorn quarterback Quinn Ewers had yet another incredible performance, completing 25 of 35 pass attempts for 325 yards and a touchdown. Ewers also did incredible damage with his legs, carrying the ball for 40 yards and a touchdown, including a 30-yard scamper into the end zone for the game's first score.

The real star of Saturday's proceedings at DKR was undoubtedly running back Jonathon Brooks. The sophomore running back from Hallettsville absolutely dominated the Jayhawks on the ground, tallying 218 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries, averaging an absurd 10.3 yards per carry. C.J. Baxter also tacked on 67 yards on the ground.

Wide receiver A.D. Mitchell led the Longhorns in receiving, catching 10 passes for 141 yards and a touchdown. Fellow star wideout Xavier Worthy caught seven passes for 93 yards.

Daniels' absence proved to be an immediate killer for the Jayhawk offense, as backup quarterback Jason Bean finished the game with only nine completions on 21 pass attempts for 136 yards and a touchdown.

The only real concern for the Longhorns now is the health of tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders, after he left the game with an injury in the first half.

The Longhorns had another incredible performance on both sides of the ball on Saturday, but will be tasked with yet another huge matchup next Saturday as they will face arch nemesis Oklahoma in the Red River Showdown in Dallas. That game will kick off at 11 a.m. on KVUE Oct. 7.