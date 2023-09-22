Mi Cocina or Joe T. Garcia's? Dallas, Fort Worth mayors place bet on TCU-SMU 'Iron Skillet' rivalry

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson, who recently announced a switch to the Republican Party, threw out the bet on X.

FORT WORTH, Texas — The Iron Skillet is sizzling!

With that corny joke out of the way, let's flip the attention to the TCU-SMU rivalry and the hype surrounding the game. Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson threw out another friendly wager on the game, betting none other than food – as mayors and governors seem to do.

Johnson put Joe T. Garcia's on the line for his city council meeting and Mi Cocina for the Fort Worth city council if TCU wins.

.@MayorMattie and I have a friendly wager on @SMUFB vs. @TCUFootball: An *unlikely* Fort Worth win means a Mi Cocina lunch for their city council, and the #IronSkillet’s rightful return to Dallas nets Joe T. Garcia’s for ours!#PonyUpDallas #PlayHungry #WeAreHungry #FeastOnFrogs — Mayor Eric L. Johnson (@Johnson4Dallas) September 22, 2023

Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker responded hours later with some trash talk of her own.

"I’ve already called our local Mi Cocina to let them know they have a catering gig coming up courtesy of @Johnson4Dallas," Parker said.

This will be the first TCU-SMU rivalry game since it was announced TCU would be "indefinitely pausing" the matchup after 2025. The two North Texas schools have played each other 101 times since 1915. SMU recently announced it would be joining the ACC alongside Stanford and Cal, while TCU adjusts to a Big 12 Conference playing musical chairs with its members.

Johnson is no stranger to these mayoral bets: Johnson bet Tiff's Treats on the Cowboys-Bucs playoff game and a Stetson hat on the Dallas Stars-Vegas Knights series in 2023. The Cowboys beat the Bucs, but the Stars fell to the Knights.

TCU leads the series 52-42-7, including a 42-34 shootout in 2022. SMU, however, won the previous two matchups in 2020 and 2021.

Guess we'll see which city council gets to stuff their bellies with yummy food after this weekend's game.