Late Texas Longhorns linebacker Jake Ehlinger died of accidental overdose, family says

"Our hearts are broken, and we are still grieving over the loss of our son and brother, Jake. We have been overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and support received since his untimely passing in May. We sincerely thank everyone who has reached out. Today we are sad to share that we have learned that Jake was a victim of an accidental overdose of what was believed to be Xanax laced with toxic drugs including deadly fentanyl. The spread of counterfeit pills is an ongoing and significant issue throughout our country, particularly in schools, colleges and universities. As our family continues to process Jake’s death, we felt it was important to share these details with the hope that Jake will not have died in vain. We pray that sharing Jake’s story will help shed light on this problem and prevent other families from also tragically losing a loved one."