NCAA

Here's the 5 Texas teams in the NCAA women's tournament, and when they play

The NCAA women's tournament gets underway Wednesday, and five teams from Texas are going dancing.
Credit: AP
Texas center Lauren Ebo (1) reaches for a rebound over Baylor forward Caitlin Bickle (51) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Stephen Spillman)

DALLAS — The NCAA women's tournament gets underway this week, and five teams from Texas are going dancing.

Here's the full list and when and where each team plays:

Baylor (27-6): No. 2 seed in the Wichita regional

The Bears get a home game to start the tournament, facing 15-seed Hawaii in Waco at 3 p.m. on Friday. The game will air on ESPN2. 

Texas (26-6): No. 2 seed in the Spokane regional

Texas, another women's basketball power in the state, will also start their tournament run at home with a matchup with 15-seed Fairfield. The Longhorns play at 7 p.m. Friday on ESPN2.

Stephen F. Austin (28-4): No. 12 seed in the Greensboro regional

The Ladyjacks, winners of the WAC, play 5-seed North Carolina at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in Tucson, Arizona. The game will air on ESPN News.

UT Arlington (27-7): No. 14 seed in the Greensboro regional

The Mavericks start their tournament run at 9 p.m. Saturday on the road at Iowa State. The game will air on ESPNU.

University of Incarnate Word (13-16)

UIW turned a below .500 season into an NCAA tournament berth by winning the Southland Conference championship. They'll play 16-seed Howard at 6 p.m. Wednesday in Columbia, S.C. The winner will then play No. 1 seed South Carolina in the Round of 64. The game airs on ESPNU.

