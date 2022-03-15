Here's the 5 Texas teams in the NCAA women's tournament, and when they play

The NCAA women's tournament gets underway Wednesday, and five teams from Texas are going dancing.

Here's the full list and when and where each team plays:

Baylor (27-6): No. 2 seed in the Wichita regional

The Bears get a home game to start the tournament, facing 15-seed Hawaii in Waco at 3 p.m. on Friday. The game will air on ESPN2.

Texas (26-6): No. 2 seed in the Spokane regional

Texas, another women's basketball power in the state, will also start their tournament run at home with a matchup with 15-seed Fairfield. The Longhorns play at 7 p.m. Friday on ESPN2.

Stephen F. Austin (28-4): No. 12 seed in the Greensboro regional

The Ladyjacks, winners of the WAC, play 5-seed North Carolina at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in Tucson, Arizona. The game will air on ESPN News.

UT Arlington (27-7): No. 14 seed in the Greensboro regional

The Mavericks start their tournament run at 9 p.m. Saturday on the road at Iowa State. The game will air on ESPNU.

University of Incarnate Word (13-16)