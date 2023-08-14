It has been confirmed that former Arkansas Razorback running back Alex Collins died just days before his 29th birthday.

ARKANSAS, USA — It has now been confirmed that former Arkansas Razorback running back Alex Collins died in a motorcycle accident on Sunday just days before his 29th birthday.

Collins will be remembered as one of the greatest running backs to ever play in an Arkansas uniform.

He attended high school in Fort Lauderdale, Florida where he was a letterman in not only football but also basketball, lacrosse, and track

As a senior football player, and despite missing several games due to an injury he helped South Plantation High School to nine wins, a district title, and a berth in the 8A state playoffs. After graduation, he was chosen to play in the Semper Fidelis All-American Bowl.

He later went on to play for the University of Arkansas from 2013 to 2015 where he began his career as the first true freshman in SEC history to rush for 300 yards during his first three games. He was even named the 2013 SEC Freshman of the Year.

Following his time playing for Arkansas, he then went on to be drafted by the Seattle Seahawks and would later play with the Baltimore Ravens.

With heavy hearts, we mourn the passing of Alex Collins. pic.twitter.com/IDywUZ8m73 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 15, 2023

Collins later had a second stint playing for the Seattle Seahawks and had most recently with the Memphis Showboats of the US Football League.

He had been placed on the team's injured reserve list since early May.

Absolutely heartbroken.



Prayers are with the Collins family. pic.twitter.com/ufOLkyT9f6 — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) August 15, 2023

Many have shared their sentiments online including his former teammate, Jonathan Williams.

The Arkansas Razorbacks expressed their sentiments, and described Collins as being a "legendary Razorback and an even better person."