Texas Longhorns' Charli Collier drafted to Dallas Wings in WNBA Draft

With Collier being drafted No. 1 overall, it breaks a school record for the earliest drafted Texas women's basketball player.

AUSTIN, Texas — Former Texas Longhorns star Charli Collier was drafted No. 1 overall to the Dallas Wings in the WNBA Draft.

Collier helped lead UT to the Elite Eight, where the Longhorns fell to No. 1 seed South Carolina, 62-34. Collier declared for the WNBA Draft in March and was widely considered the consensus No. 1 overall pick leading into the draft.

With Collier being drafted No. 1 overall, it breaks a school record for the earliest drafted women's basketball player, beating Edwina Brown, who was chosen third overall by the Detroit Shock in 2000. Collier is also the 13th women's basketball player from UT to be drafted.