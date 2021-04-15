Texas Longhorns' Charli Collier drafted to Dallas Wings in WNBA Draft

AUSTIN, Texas — Former Texas Longhorns star Charli Collier was drafted No. 1 overall to the Dallas Wings in the WNBA Draft.
Collier helped lead UT to the Elite Eight, where the Longhorns fell to No. 1 seed South Carolina, 62-34. Collier declared for the WNBA Draft in March and was widely considered the consensus No. 1 overall pick leading into the draft.
With Collier being drafted No. 1 overall, it breaks a school record for the earliest drafted women's basketball player, beating Edwina Brown, who was chosen third overall by the Detroit Shock in 2000. Collier is also the 13th women's basketball player from UT to be drafted.
In January, Collier told KVUE about her dream to become a sports broadcaster, highlighting her basketball show called Center Court with Charli Collier. Collier's shows run about 10 minutes and streams live on her Instagram and YouTube channels. Her biggest interview get came in episode three when she sat down with Brooklyn Nets star and former Longhorn Kevin Durant.
PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:
Transgender students in Texas would be barred from school sports teams matching their gender identity under a bill advanced by state Senate