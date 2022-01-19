Texas Longhorns kicker Cameron Dicker declares for NFL Draft

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Longhorns kicker Cameron Dicker announced Wednesday that he will forego his additional year of eligibility and declare for the NFL Draft.
Dicker, a local product from Lake Travis High School, concluded his career on the Forty Acres as the Longhorns' third all-time leading scorer, only behind Ricky Williams and Cedric Benson.
Dicker set a school record in field goals made (60), tied for first in career attempts (79), is second all-time in extra points made (206) and attempted (210), and fourth in career field goal accuracy at 75.9% (60-for-79). If he were to be drafted, Dicker would become the sixth kicker or punter from UT to be drafted since the 1970s, following punter Michael Dickson (fifth round, 2018), kicker Jeff Ward (11th round, 1987), kicker John Teltschik (eighth round, 1986), punter John Goodson (eighth round, 1982) and kicker Russell Erxleben (first round, 1979).
Dicker released the following statement about his decision to declare for the NFL:
“Words cannot express how thankful I am for Longhorn Football, The University of Texas, and the City of Austin. To my coaches, professors, teammates, and fans, thank you for your support. There is nothing like the pride and loyalty of The University of Texas and of being a Longhorn. The Forty Acres has given me so much more than just a college football career and one of the best educations in the nation, it has given me an extended family that bleeds Burnt Orange. The decision to stay one more year has weighed heavy on my heart, but after careful consideration and prayer, I have decided to forgo my extra year of eligibility and declare for the NFL draft. Saying goodbye to Texas is a decision that has been difficult and is one that I would not choose if I wasn’t confident that God is ready to use me in this next chapter. Coming to Texas, I could never have imagined I’d be leaving holding the records of all-time field goals made and most points scored by a Texas kicker, as well as third in all-time points scored. I am humbled and honored by these accomplishments given all the great players who came before me. I am so proud to have represented Texas as your kicker these last four years. I love this university and I love Longhorn Nation. The Forty Acres will always be home to me.”
Dicker burst onto the scene in his freshman season when he hit a 40-yard field goal with nine seconds remaining in the AT&T Red River Showdown to defeat seventh-ranked Oklahoma, 48-45. In the aftermath, Dicker's "head nod" became a viral GIF used by Longhorns fans throughout his time at Texas.
Dicker earned 2021 All-Big 12 First Team honors at punter from the league’s coaches and was a semifinalist for the Ray Guy Award. He was also a two-time All-Big 12 Second Team selection as a kicker (2018, 2020) and twice was named as an All-Big 12 honorable mention (2017, 2019).
