Texas running back Bijan Robinson announces intention to declare for 2023 NFL Draft

Robinson also said he will not play with the Longhorns in the Alamo Bowl on Dec. 29.

AUSTIN, Texas — It's official: Texas Football running back Bijan Robinson has already played his final game for the University of Texas at Austin.

At a press conference Monday morning, Robinson formally announced his decision to declare for the 2023 NFL Draft.

"I know it's time to start the new journey," Robinson said.

The Texas Longhorns are set to take on the University of Washington in the Valero Alamo Bowl on Dec. 29 in San Antonio. But on Monday, Robinson announced he will not be playing with the team.

"Just to be on the safe side," Robinson said.

Robinson said he will start his draft training on Jan. 2 in Austin. He told reporters that he still wants to have an impact on the Texas Football program while he trains.

Earlier this month, Robinson was named this year's recipient of the Doak Walker Award, honoring the nation's top college running back. He is the fourth Longhorn to win the award, joining two-time winner Ricky Williams, Cedric Benson and D'Onta Foreman.

According to Texas Sports, as of Dec. 8, Robinson leads the nation in tandem yards with 1,894 (1,580 rushing, 314 receiving), is second in total touchdowns (20) and is averaging a Big 12-best 131.7 rushing yards and 157.83 all-purpose yards per game.

Robinson has nine 100-yard rushing games in the last 10 outings, including a pair of 200-yard efforts. He has also rushed for a touchdown in 10 of 12 games this year, with multiple rushing touchdowns on five occasions.

Robinson ranks fourth nationally in rushing touchdowns (18), fifth in rushing yards (1,580), all-purpose yards (157.83 ypg) and points scored (120) and sixth in rushing yards per game (131.7). As of Dec. 8, he leads the Big 12 in each category.

Texas Sports said that his 1,580 rushing yards on the year are the seventh-most in a season in program history and his 18 rushing touchdowns and nine 100-yard rushing games are the fifth-most.

For his career, Robinson ranks fourth on the Texas Longhorns' all-time rushing list with 3,410 yards, trailing only Williams (6,279), Benson (5,540) and Earl Campbell (4,443). He is also fourth in UT history in total touchdowns with 41 (33 rushing, 8 receiving) and tandem yards (4,215).

Robinson has rushed for over 1,000 yards in back-to-back seasons, making him the first Texas running back to do so since Benson in 2003-04, though Vince Young did it in 2004-05 at quarterback.

The same day it was announced Robinson had won the Doak Walker Award, he was also named to the Walter Camp All-American First Team. He is the first Texas running back to receive first-team All-America honors from the Walter Camp Football Foundation since Cedric Benson in 2004.

Robinson is the second Longhorn in 24 hours to announce both an intention to declare for the NFL Draft and a decision not to play in the Alamo Bowl. On Sunday, linebacker DeMarvion Overshown announced his intention to skip the postseason and enter his name into the draft, according to Sports Illustrated.