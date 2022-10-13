WATCH: Manu Ginobili's Spurs jersey is launched into space

Talk about some serious hang time!

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Spurs great Manu Ginobili has reached the heights of all things basketball in his career.

He's a newly-minted Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer and his pro-basketball career is outstanding.

So what can possibly be the next level for Ginobili to reach?

Space, of course.

An autographed No. 20 Spurs jersey was launched into space and here's the video to prove it.

NBA Latin America recently shared a video of Ginobili's jersey high above Earth in orbit as the sun shines on it to celebrate his incredible career.

Una carrera estelar y un acontecimiento a su altura ✨



¡La camiseta de @manuginobili llegó al espacio! 😱2⃣0⃣ pic.twitter.com/R7tP0URSkq — NBA Latam (@NBALatam) October 13, 2022

Now that is some serious hang time!

Ginobili recently became the fourth Spurs player to be inducted into the Hall of Fame joining David Robinson, George Gervin, and Tim Duncan.

His basketball resume includes an outstanding international career, Olympic medals, and Euroleague championships.

His NBA resume is just as outstanding with an NBA Sixth Man of the Year Award, NBA All-Star selections, and four NBA titles.

And the team's 2022 regular-season home opener against the Hornets will be another special day for him.

The team will reveal his retired Spurs jersey with a new note on it reflecting his Hall of Fame induction.