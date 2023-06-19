'The best fanbase in the league' | Wembanyama is showing his appreciation for Spurs fans

The Spurs' presumptive No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft is noticing all the fan love.

SAN ANTONIO — In just a few days, French basketball start Victor Wembanyama's name will more than likely be announced first by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and will join the San Antonio Spurs.

Wembanyama will help propel the Spurs out from a rebuild faster once the 2023-24 season begins but fans are already showering him with love despite it not official yet.

And the 19-year-old is appreciating it all!

Fans are already anticipating his arrival in San Antonio and showing how much they are ready to welcome the French basketball phenom with open arms.

From videos to Wembanyama-inspired haircuts, here's a sample of the soon-to-be Spur is reacting to all the fan love:

Wembanyama signs a Spurs jersey following his final game in the French league:

Victor is already a Spurs player pic.twitter.com/cZ2hjLEhCl — Ⲙⲟⲙⲟ (@gimmesomekidsVW) June 18, 2023

Wembanyama appreciates a fan's haircut in his honor but doesn't claim responsibility

Lmao that’s exactly what I told them on IG pic.twitter.com/RJrxngBNyz — Mark Burnett (@SpursSixthMan) June 17, 2023

"I got this haircut of Victor to show him how much support and love the city of San Antonio already has for him before he even arrives," Spurs fan Mark Burnett told KENS 5.

He calls the Spurs fans the best in the NBA

For real! We may not be able to party hard anymore 😂 but our generation is now forever labeled with the below caption. #PorVida pic.twitter.com/9O2qK5Ppwf — Mark Burnett (@SpursSixthMan) June 18, 2023

He shows his love for fan art depicting his next basketball jersey

And that's just scratching the fan love he's receiving in San Antonio.

Recently, a billboard popped up greeting Wembanyama to the Alamo City, and Spurs season ticket sales are on the rise.

He's not officially in the NBA and businesses and fans are already making Wembenyama-inspired food and merchandise in anticipation of his arrival.