Spurs announce team has waived guard Joshua Primo

In a stunning announcement, San Antonio says it's parted ways with their 2021 first-round draft pick.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — In a stunning announcement, the San Antonio Spurs have waived guard Joshua Primo Friday evening.

The team did not give a reason for the move but Spurs CEO RC Buford made the following statement.

“It is our hope that, in the long run, this decision will serve the best interest of both the organization and Joshua,” Buford is quoted as saying.

The Spurs further stated that the organization, including front office executives, coaching staff and players, will have no additional comments to share at this time.

While the Spurs organization on Friday said it wouldn't provide additional comments "at this time," Primo released a statement to ESPN saying he was taking time "to focus on my mental health treatment." His full statement can be seen below:

"I know that you all are surprised by today's announcement. I've been seeking help to deal with previous trauma I suffered and will now take this time to focus on my mental health treatment more fully. I hope to be able to discuss these issues in the future so I can help others who have suffered in a similar way. I appreciate privacy at this time."

The 19-year-old was selected 12th overall in the 2021 NBA Draft. In 54 career games, he posted 5.9 points per game including 1.8 assists and 37 percent shooting from the field.

He played seven games this season, last appearing against the Timberwolves in Monday's road matchup. He posted a career-high 7.0 points per game this year and was seen as a critical piece in the team's rebuilding plan, including putting him up front with the team announced their new jersey patch deal with Self Financial.

This is a developing story. Check back with KENS5.com for updates.

---

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.