Nba

The NBA, San Antonio community reacts to Spurs' Popovich's coaching milestone

Popovich now stands alone as the winningest coach in NBA history.

SAN ANTONIO — With a Spurs' 104-102 win over the Jazz Friday night, head coach Gregg Popovich now stands alone as the winningest coach in NBA history with 1,336 wins passing his mentor, Don Nelson.

And following the historic night, Nelson, along with many others from the NBA as well as the San Antonio community, shared their happiness for the team's long-term coach.

From Nelson, LeBron James, Spurs fans, Manu Ginobili, and San Antonio FC's head coach, here's a sample of the reaction once Popovich made NBA history.

SAN ANTONIO REACTS

Here's a sample of what Spurs fans and more had to say about Popovich's big night:

