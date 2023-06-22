North Texas native Marcus Sasser picked headed to Pistons after NBA Draft trade

Sasser played four season for the Houston Cougars and helped lead the team to the NCAA Final Four in 2021.

RED OAK, Texas — Marcus Sasser, a North Texas native, is headed to the Detroit Pistons after a trade with the Boston Celtics. He was taken No. 25 overall.

Sasser went to high school in Red Oak, Texas, which is about 20 miles south of downtown Dallas. Sasser was a three-star recruit coming out of Red Oak and chose the University of Houston over offers from Colorado State, SMU and UTEP.

The 6-foot-2 shooting guard played four years at Houston and helped the Cougs reach the NCAA Final Four in his sophomore season, averaging 13.7 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game.

His junior season was the best year, statistically, for Sasser. He averaged 17.7 points, 3.1 assists and 2.7 rebounds per game, but only played 12 games before being sidelined for the remainder of the season with a left foot injury in late December.

Sasser was a consensus First Team All-American in his senior season and the AAC Player of the Year. He averaged 16.8 points, 2.4 assists and 2.7 rebounds per game.

NBA Draft scouting reports say Sasser lacks ideal NBA size for a guard, but possesses a fearless scoring mentality.

Some mock drafts had him going as high as a late first round pick, but most slated Sasser as a second round selection.