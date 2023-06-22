North Texas native Keyonte George picked by Jazz at No. 16 overall in 2023 NBA Draft

George played one season at Baylor University before declaring for the NBA Draft.

LEWISVILLE, Texas — Keyonte George, a North Texas native, was drafted No. 16 overall by the Utah Jazz in the 2023 NBA Draft.

George went to high school initially in Lewisville – first at Lewisville High School and later at iSchool of Lewisville – but moved to IMG Academy in Florida for his senior season.

George was a five-star prospect, a McDonald's All-American and the No. 3 ranked player in the 2022 class by ESPN. He chose to return to Texas for his college ball, committing to Baylor University over offers from Texas, Texas Tech, Kansas and Kentucky.

In his freshman season at Baylor, the 6-foot, 4-inch guard won Big 12 Freshman of the Year and was selected to the All-Big 12 Second Team and All-Big 12 Freshman Team. He averaged 15.3 points per game, 4.2 rebounds per game and 2.8 assists per game.

NBA Draft scouting reports note George's unique combination of size, speed and strength combined with a natural offensive scoring ability.

Most mock drafts slated George as a mid-to-late first round pick, anywhere from No. 16 to No. 22.