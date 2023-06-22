Richardson High School star Cason Wallace headed to Thunder as part of trade with Mavs

Wallace played one season at the University of Kentucky before declaring for the NBA Draft.

RICHARDSON, Texas — North Texas native Cason Wallace is headed to the Oklahoma City Thunder. He was picked by the Dallas Mavericks at No. 10 overall but was then sent to OKC as part of a trade.

The Mavs got the Thunder's 12th pick, which Dallas used to select Duke's Dereck Lively II.

Wallace went to high school in Richardson and was a consensus five-star prospect and McDonald's All-American. He was also named the 2022 Texas Gatorade Player of the Year.

Wallace played one season at the University of Kentucky before declaring for the NBA Draft. In his freshman season, the 6-foot, 4-inch guard made the SEC All-Freshman team, averaging 11.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.0 steals per game in 32 starts.

Wallace chose to play his college ball at Kentucky over Tennessee, Texas and local spot UT Arlington, where his brother, Keaton, played.

NBA Draft mocks list Wallace's perimeter defending as one of his key strengths, some even calling him the best perimeter defender in the 2023 draft class.

Most mock drafts had Wallace slated as a mid-round pick in the first round, anywhere from No. 12 to No. 17.