North Texas native Anthony Black picked 6th overall by Magic in 2023 NBA Draft

Black played one season for the University of Arkansas before declaring for the NBA Draft.

DUNCANVILLE, Texas — Anthony Black, a North Texas native, was selected No. 6 overall by the Orlando Magic in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Black originally went to high school in Coppell, but later transferred to Duncanville High School before the start of his senior season. Black helped lead Duncanville to the 2022 Texas 6A state championship and was the No. 1 point guard in the nation, according to 247Sports. He was also a 2022 McDonald’s All-American.

Black chose the University of Arkansas over offers from Gonzaga, Oklahoma State, TCU and the NBA G League. In his freshman season, the 6-foot, 7-inch guard started all 36 games (only Razorback to do so), averaging 12.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and a freshman school record 74 steals.

Black was named to the All-SEC Second Team and SEC All-Freshman Team after being the only player in the conference to rank top 25 in scoring (18th), rebounding (24th), assists (fifth), steals (third) and blocked shots (23rd).

NBA Draft scouting reports rave about Black's ability as a ball handler and a passer.

Most mock drafts had Black slated as a top-10 selection.