Dirk Nowitzki’s self-deprecating humor is aging like a fine wine.

After fellow NBA player Victor Oladipo texted his trainer shortly after his team was ousted from the playoffs, the Mavs’ GOAT posted his own hilarious text exchange.

I got inspired by @VicOladipo. I also texted my trainer. Here is his response... @HoopConsultants pic.twitter.com/Wgo1p0dmh1 — Dirk Nowitzki (@swish41) May 1, 2018

Nowitzki mirrored Oladipo in asking, “when do we start?”

The alleged response is a quality roasting.

“I told you four years ago you were done four years ago.”

“Your game has been in decline since Havlicek stole the ball from you.”

“Your full court sprints are timed with a calendar.”

“That being said if you wire me 561 Bitcoin ($5 Mill US) we can start tomorrow!”

Nowitzki's Twitter game has always been strong. On April 20, he posted a hilarious post-surgery update, calling his walking boot the Nike “Air Limpified.”

Thanks @nikebasketball The air Limpified 3 & 4 coming to a nursing home near you soon Straight 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ctHxaCVPwB — Dirk Nowitzki (@swish41) April 20, 2018

Despite that ankle surgery that ended his season three games early, the 39-year-old has already said he plans to return next year for a 21st season with the Mavs.

For reference, here’s the Instagram post from Oladipo’s trainer showing the text he received just after the Cavaliers eliminated the Pacers from the playoffs. (Warning: NSFW language)

