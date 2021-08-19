WNBA champion, L.A. Sparks' Kristi Toliver to become Mavericks assistant coach, team confirms

The L.A. Sparks guard also previously worked as an assistant coach for the Washington Wizards from 2018-2020.

DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks have confirmed an ESPN report that the team is hiring two-time WNBA champion Kristi Toliver as an assistant coach.

Toliver is currently playing for the L.A. Sparks as a guard this season and is under contract with them through the 2022 season. She was previously an assistant coach on Scott Brooks’ staff for the Washington Wizards from 2018-2020.

When she joined the Wizards in 2018, she was playing for the Washington Mystics, becoming the first active WNBA player to also hold a job with an NBA team.

This is the latest hire for the Mavericks organization this offseason, which has already brought on Jason Kidd in a new head coaching role and Nico Harrison as general manager after former head coach Rick Carlile and former GM Donnie Nelson left the team this spring.