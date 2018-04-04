DALLAS – Rookie phenom Dennis Smith Jr.’s highlight reel been among the few bright spots in a dreadful season for the Dallas Mavericks.

In another stunning feat of athleticism Tuesday night, he bounced the ball to himself for a breakaway alley-oop. Watch the play below or here.

All he did on the play was slap away a loose ball, evade a defender at the top of the key, sprint 60 feet in about two seconds, bounce the ball straight up to the perfect elevation, control his momentum to rise and elegantly finish the two-handed slam.

It was dunk contest-worthy stuff, in a game, from a guy who competed in the 2018 Slam Dunk Contest. He didn’t make it out of the first round – which was robbery – but expect to see him back on that stage again during what is hopefully a lengthy career as a Mav.

Watching the highlight could make Mavs fans salty, because it was a dagger to the Trail Blazers' comeback hopes and iced a Dallas victory of the No. 3 seed in the West. That sounds good in theory, but it's about the last thing the Mavs need in a race toward the bottom of the NBA's cellar, and, thus, the top of this summer's draft.

The Mavs have two games remaining against teams below them in the standings, so an upset win was low on the list of priorities if they want to select a dynamic complement to Smith Jr. for the team's future.

© 2018 WFAA