Watch Mavs legend Dirk Nowitzki's full hall of fame induction speech

Former Dallas teammates Jason Kidd and Steve Nash were on stage to help enshrine Nowitzki into the hall of fame.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Dallas Mavericks legend and GOAT Dirk Nowitzki is now an official member of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

The 7-foot forward from Germany capped off his remarkable 21-year career by joining the Hall of Fame's Class of 2023 for an enshrinement ceremony in Springfield, Massachusetts, on Saturday night.

Other members of this year's class included Dwyane Wade, Pau Gasol, Becky Hammon, Tony Parker and coach Gregg Popovich.

When it was time for Nowitzki to take the stage on Saturday, he was joined by former Dallas teammates Jason Kidd and Steve Nash -- both of whom were 2018 Hall of Fame inductees.

Watch Nowitzki's full induction speech below:

From praising those who helped him along his way to the Hall of Fame to joking about his and Nash's haircuts in 1998, Nowitzki's roughly 15-minute speech hit nearly every aspect of his career.