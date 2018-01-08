It’s exciting to think that at this point the Dallas Mavericks have signed every player in the known universe. Since mid-July, your favorite team has added the contracts of Kostas Antetokounmpo, Ray Spalding, Ding Yanyuhang, Daryl Macon, and Terry Larrier, adding these to new Mavs additions such as Ryan Broekhoff, Jalen Brunson, and, of course, Luka Doncic. This gives them three hundred and seven players, of whom two hundred and seventy are on two-way contracts. They also acquired the rights to Maarty Leunen, who is 32 years old, trading in the process the rights to Renaldas Seibutis, who is 33 years old.

It’s clear the Mavs are doing something here. It’s possible it will include players standing on each other’s shoulders, disguising themselves as even more giant players, or having the main team scrimmage against four or five scout teams at once to keep them fresh. Who knows. Whether any of these guys will even see the court, besides Doncic, is another question. Whether any of them are better than the guy the Mavs gave up to make room for….Leunen?... Johnathan Motley, is a third question.

Frankly, the Mavs have been doing stuff like this for a few years now. They like giving fringe guys a shot, and if you’re going to do that I suppose that you should take as many shots as you can. Sometimes it’s Gal Mekel, sometimes it’s Salah Mejri, sometimes it’s Maxi Kleber, sometime it’s worse, sometimes it’s…barely better? It’s a low-risk and low-reward strategy, and its absence of even the potential of significant reward is exacerbated by their refusal to invest any substantial money into whatever guys work out slightly better than expected – e.g. Yogi Ferrell.

But whatever, and why not. I suspect we’ll be seeing quite a lot more of this kind of thing over the next few years, since two-way contracts are all the rage now. It takes some of the fun out of your team making moves, multiplying the ones that don’t matter, but we’ll all live. If we’re lucky, one of these guys will fill the Yogi-sized hole in our heart. More likely, they’ll fill a Salah Mejri sized…not-hole… in our hearts by being, perhaps, as impactful as Mejri. That would be fine.

In any case, the Mavs are a while from competing, so none of this really matters. Next year, I hope, will be a lot more exciting than this year, but it’s still the time to take some swings. And who knows? If they cast a net wide enough, just maybe, they’ll get a real impact player. And wouldn’t that be something? If wild flyers are ever worth a try, it’s now.

