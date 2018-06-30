Los Angeles Clippers center DeAndre Jordan will decline his $24.1 million player option for the 2018-19 season to become an unrestricted free agent, according to multiple media reports.

All signs point to the Mavericks being his likely destination, as Dallas is one of few teams with the cap room to sign a player who will command upwards of $20 million per year. The Mavs’ interest in a quality starting center dates back to the breakup of the 2011 championship team, and an interest in Jordan specifically has been known since 2015, when he jilted the Mavs in free agency.

Jordan will become an unrestricted free agent, and pathway has been cleared to negotiate a deal with the Dallas Mavericks. https://t.co/B2vcb5xipA — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 29, 2018

The Mavericks, along with every other team, would have the rights to negotiate with Jordan as of 11:59 p.m. Friday if the opt-out becomes final. Dallas was expected to be involved in potential trade talks for the veteran center even if he opted into the final year of his contract.

Those talks went “dormant” Friday, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Clippers beat writer Brad Turner reported that Dallas wasn’t interested in trading multiple picks to Los Angeles in the deal.

Dallas didn't not want to give up multiple draft picks for DeAndre Jordan, per source — Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) June 29, 2018

Jordan was an NBA All-Star in 2017 and has earned All-NBA honors three times – third team in 2014-15 and 2016-17, and first team in 2015-16.

The big man, who turns 30 next month, was named to the league’s first-team All-Defensive team twice (2015, 2016).

This may sound like a familiar story to Mavs fans. Jordan reached a verbal agreement to sign with Dallas during the NBA’s “moratorium period” in the summer of 2015. In the eleventh hour, though, his Clippers teammates convinced him to stay in Los Angeles.

The quasi-big-three at the time – which included Jordan, point guard Chris Paul and forward Blake Griffin – has since broken up. Paul is now a member of the Houston Rockets and Griffin was traded to the Detroit Pistons.

