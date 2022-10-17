Report: Mavs to sign free agent guard Facundo Campazzo

Campazzo was Luka Doncic's teammate on the Spanish League's Real Madrid team.

DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks have reportedly filled their final roster spot ahead of this week's regular season opener.

Free agent guard Facundo Campazzo has agreed to a deal with the Mavs, according to a report by The Athletic's Shams Charania.

The Argentina native recently played for the Denver Nuggets.

With the reported deal, Campazzo will now also join his former teammate, Luka Doncic. The two played together on the Spanish League's Real Madrid team from 2015 to 2018 before Doncic entered the NBA.

The 31-year-old comes to the Mavs with some notable achievements: a two-time EuroLeague champion, a three-time Spanish League champion and a Spanish League Finals MVP award. He also has a silver medal from the 2019 FIBA World Cup, where he played for Argentina.