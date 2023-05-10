With preseason in full swing, frontcourt improvement needed for Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks have a world class backcourt with Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, which leaves the frontcourt as an area that needs to step up in 2023-2024.

DALLAS — The 2023-2024 iteration of the Dallas Mavericks are one week into their journey together, and early signs from training camp have been promising. The first week of camp featured an intercontinental flight, plenty of camaraderie and the first of their preseason games in the Emirates capital of Abu Dhabi.

While the majority of the international MFFL gaze was set on the star-laden backcourt as they began their tune-up matches abroad, the ramp-up for the Dallas bigs will be front and center with the season opener in San Antonio less than three weeks away.

The Kyrie-Luka Mavericks are going to score in bunches, that much is certain. What was also a certainty was that the Mavericks defense needed to drastically improve if they are to stand a chance against championship contenders led by inside monsters like Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The best defensive upgrade made in free agency happened on the perimeter, where Grant Williams will clean up defensive mistakes from his talented co-quarterbacks in the backcourt.

In the draft, the Mavericks replenished their frontcourt with two 1st round additions, center Dereck Lively and forward Olivier-Maxence Prosper.

Tanking a shot at the postseason over the spring delivered Lively to the AAC instead of Madison Square Garden. High NBA rookie 1st rounders are expected to contribute immediately to a rotation. 12th overall selection Lively succeeded center Paolo Banchero in the Duke program but declared for the draft after one college season, so he arrives raw and in need of molding in Jason Kidd’s system.

The highest of optimists aren’t expecting a repeat of Banchero’s rookie production in Orlando, but the Mavericks offseason plans for an impact interior defensive upgrade failed to develop, so there is an open opportunity for Lively to grasp the majority of the minutes at center if not the starting job outright.

The intangibles of his leadership and professionalism brought Dwight Powell back to the frontcourt rotation when many assumed the Mavericks would move on from him. While the old guard of the rotation remains, the 32-year-old Powell’s objective for his tenth season in Dallas is to show Lively the Maverick way.

While Lively’s defense adjusts to the NBA, the lobs from Doncic and fellow Blue Devil Kyrie Irving should lead to spectacular finishes on the offensive side. After years of searching for an external candidate, the Mavericks’ front office hopes to have finally hit on a draft pick for the center position.

Kyrie and Dereck Lively connection is going to feed FAMILIES 💯 pic.twitter.com/LAROE29E0X — Kyrie Center (@kyriecenterig) October 5, 2023

Prosper, meanwhile, seems destined to replace Dorian Finney-Smith in hyphenated names as well as production. With his frame at 6 '8'’ and defensive acumen looking primed to slot next to Williams and Lively in the starting lineup, the 24th overall pick Prosper seems to have his coaches already enamored with his dedication. The team is giving both rookies every opportunity to join Doncic, Irving, and Williams in the starting lineup.

But what of the bench?

The failure of the Javale Mcgee signing last year thrusted Maxi Kleber into an untenable role. Provided that he isn’t expected to be the Mavs defensive stopper, being an available spot-up shooter to pair along with Irving and Doncic will lead to good looks for Kleber, and he seems primed for a bounce-back shooting season.

Richaun Holmes arrived via the Prosper trade from Sacramento at the draft, and the 6 '8'’ power forward is on the cap for $12 million this year with a player option for 2024-2025. While serviceable, there are only so many ways to upgrade a roster, and his contract is primed to make him part of a roster shuffle by the trade deadline with one of the excess Dallas guards , if not by opening night.

In a shock to many, the Mavs brought back a Morris twin with one of their last remaining roster additions. We are now in a world where players born in the late ‘80s are considered elder statesmen in the league, and while Marcus Morris is no longer the double-digit scoring threat he that was in his twenties, his role seems destined for 8-10 minutes every other night to spell Kleber and Powell when they get tired of spelling Lively.

The signing of Derrick Jones Jr. further added athleticism and hops to the end of the bench as the Mavs improved their role players, so the chances of non-roster invitees making the team now seem slim. While the end of the bench will be fighting off the non-roster invitees as the preseason wraps up, merit for the current roster on upward mobility for meaningful minutes seems to be limited as the Mavs look for a youth movement with their draft additions.

The Mavs backcourt is established. It is world-class and in the running for best in the league, but the true fulcrum of the season will be their frontcourt. The development of their young bigs will be crucial, but prior experience tells us the Mavs will continue to scour for an impact trade for an established veteran.

In the end, Dallas will go as far as their frontcourt allows them to, and if Lively delivers and becomes an anchor down low on his rookie deal, the Mavericks will finally be free to focus on role players to support their core.