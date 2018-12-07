DALLAS – Norton Cuban, the father of Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, has died at the age of 92.

Mark’s brother, attorney and author Brian Cuban, confirmed his dad’s passing on Twitter Thursday morning.

The elder Cuban’s cause of death was not immediately known, but Mark Cuban told The Dallas Morning News last year that his dad was in “failing health.”

In a 2014 speech at South By Southwest, Mark credited his dad for teaching him to “live young every day,” according to Business Insider.

"My dad is 87. He's going strong, he's a machine," Cuban said. "My dad says it over and over, 'Today's the youngest you're ever going to be. You've got to live like it. You've got to live young every day.' And that's what I try to do."

Norton Cuban worked at a car upholstery shop in Pittsburgh, where he and his wife, Shirley, raised their three sons. Norton had since moved to Dallas, where Mark moved in 1982.

Brian Cuban has shared several photo tributes to his father on social media, as recently as Sunday.

My dad when he managed a National Record Mart in #pittsburgh pic.twitter.com/0XEXwqbWRR — Brian Cuban (@bcuban) July 8, 2018

