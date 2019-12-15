DALLAS — Luka Doncic has left a game against Miami early after the young Dallas Mavericks star sprained his right ankle while driving to the basket.

The reigning rookie of the year's right foot landed on Heat guard Kendrick Nunn's foot less than two minutes into the game.

Doncic lost control of the ball and limped off the court before going down behind the basket.

He got up a short time later but went straight to the locker room.

The team says he is questionable to return.

This is a developing story and will be updated. For more breaking news coverage, download the all-new WFAA app.

More on WFAA: