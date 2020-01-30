Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic has rolled his ankle for a second time this season, and the injury will cause the second-year player to miss playing time.

Doncic suffered the injury late in practice on Thursday morning, stepping on a teammate's foot. Head coach Rick Carlisle did not offer many details, but did confirm the injury took place, and they are evaluating.

Doncic is scheduled to receive an MRI on Friday morning, and as a result is not traveling with the team to Houston for Friday night's game against the Rockets.

When Doncic hurt his ankle back in December, he missed four games. The Mavericks went 2-2 in that span. He's played 18 games since his return, averaging 28.1 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 8.4 assists per game.

The game in Houston is the first of a back-to-back. Dallas will return home to face the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday night. They then have eight more games before the All-Star break, on consecutive weeks of a Monday-Wednesday-Friday-Saturday routine.

