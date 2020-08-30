Mavericks' season comes to an end with Sunday loss to Clippers

The Mavs fell 111-97 to the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 6 of their first-round series Sunday.

DALLAS — A season that was interrupted by a pandemic, as well as a player boycott, has come to a close for the Dallas Mavericks.

The Mavs fell 111-97 to the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 6 of their first-round series Sunday. The Clippers advance to the second round, winning the series 4-2. They will face the winner of the Denver-Utah series.

The Mavericks were again without their star forward Kristaps Porzingis, who sat out with a torn meniscus in his right knee Sunday. All-Star guard Luka Dončić led the way for Dallas with 38 points, nine rebounds and nine assists, but it wasn’t enough.

The Clippers, who advance to the second round of the playoffs for the first time since 2015, were led by their two superstars, Paul George and Kawhi Leonard. Leonard had 33 points; George had 15.