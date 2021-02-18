Mavericks-Rockets Friday game in Houston postponed amid widespread power outages

This is now the second straight Mavs game postponed due to severe weather in Texas.

HOUSTON — The Dallas Mavericks game on Friday against the Houston Rockets has been postponed, according to a Tweet sent out by the NBA Thursday.

While Wednesday's game was supposed to be played in Dallas, Friday's game was to be played in Houston.

The Rockets play at the Toyota Center, which remains under a government shutdown, according to the NBA.

The following has been announced by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/kgDTJIYde6 — NBA (@NBA) February 18, 2021

Both games will be rescheduled at a later date, the NBA says.

The Mavs' next scheduled game is Monday in Dallas against the Memphis Grizzlies. The Rockets' next scheduled game is Saturday in Houston against the Indiana Pacers. The status of these games is unknown at this time.