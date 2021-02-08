Mavericks bringing back Hardaway Jr., Marjanović, add Bullock and Brown

The Dallas Mavericks are hanging on to a couple of key contributors from last season.

Mark Cuban confirmed to WFAA that guard Tim Hardaway Jr. and center Boban Marjanović will re-sign with the Mavericks.

Cuban also confirmed that Dallas has agreements in place with guards Reggie Bullock and Sterling Brown.

Hardaway’s deal is reportedly for four years and $74 million, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The terms of Marjanović’s contract have not been reported.

None of the signings will be official until the NBA free agency moratorium ends on Friday.

Hardaway was a key player for the Mavericks in the 2020-2021 season, averaging over 16 points as both a starter and a sixth man.

Marjanović averaged a shade over eight minutes per game, chipping in 4.7 points per game to go with 3.9 rebounds per game.