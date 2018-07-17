If the signing of DeAndre Jordan this offseason isn’t sign enough that the Mavericks are over the center’s about-face in free agency three years ago, then a tweet from the team’s account Tuesday certainly is.

The Mavs’ official Twitter account celebrated World Emoji Day by poking fun at the 2015 fiasco, which famously erupted into emoji chaos back then.

It included all the emoji used by Jordan’s Clippers teammates as they descended upon Jordan’s Houston home to convince him to stay in Los Angeles.

For the uninitiated, DeAndre Jordan earned the ire of Dallas-Fort Worth in 2015 by verbally agreeing to sign with the Mavs before jilting them in the eleventh hour to stay with the Los Angeles Clippers.

But before that deal went final, players from all sides of the pending transaction sent a flurry of emoji-laden tweets.

First it was then-Maverick Chandler Parsons (lol) posting an airplane emoji, indicating he was flying to meet Jordan and convince him to join the Mavericks. Clippers guard JJ Redick tweeted a car emoji to suggest he was driving there to persuade Jordan to stay.

✈️ — Chandler Parsons (@ChandlerParsons) July 8, 2015

🚙 — JJ Redick (@JJRedick) July 8, 2015

Other tweets included then-Clippers co-star chiming in with an airplane-helicopter-car combo, a banana boat from Chris Paul – a topical joke at the time – and a photo of a rocket emoji from NBA dad Paul Pierce.

✈️🚁🚙 — Blake Griffin (@blakegriffin23) July 8, 2015

🍌🚤 — Chris Paul (@CP3) July 8, 2015

Griffin also tweeted a photo of a chair blocking a door inside Jordan’s home – hence the sofa and door in the Mavs' tweet – suggesting he and his teammates were holding Jordan hostage until he decided to re-sign.

Jordan tweeted a photo of a smiling, Cowboy hat-wearing emoticon last month after news broke that he would finally become a Maverick.

🤠 — DeAndre Jordan (@DeAndre) July 1, 2018

© 2018 WFAA