Luka Dončić named to All-NBA First Team

DALLAS — Dallas Mavericks star Luka Dončić was named to the All-NBA First Team on Wednesday.

Dončić joined Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks, Lebron James and Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers, and James Harden of the Houston Rockets.

Dončić, at 21 years old, is the third-youngest first teamer in league history and would have been the youngest ever if the season, and subsequent announcement, had not been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The second-year player averaged 28.8 points, 9.4 rebounds and 8.8 assists during the past season. Dončić was third in the league in assists and sixth in scoring.

He also led the league in triple-doubles, recording 17 over the course of the regular season and postseason.

1st team All-NBA at age 21. 3rd youngest in #NBA history and would’ve been youngest *ever* had season ended as originally scheduled.



The first-team honor is one of many Dončić had received since joining the league.

This season, Dončić became the youngest European-born player to start an All-Star Game, and just the third Maverick to start.