Luka Doncic has more triple-doubles than 80% of NBA teams ... combined.

Half of Doncic's triple-doubles have been in 40-point performances, too, all resulting in wins for the Mavericks.

Example video title will go here for this video

DALLAS — Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic leads the NBA in not only scoring, but with triple-doubles.

The Slovenian has six triple-doubles so far through 23 games played, which is more than 80% of NBA teams ... combined. Yes, you read that right.

Nineteen teams in the NBA have had zero players record a triple-double and five more have only had one player do so. Do a little quick math ... five triple-doubles for 24 of 30 teams.

Here's where the rest have come from: Miami, Brooklyn and Memphis have all recorded two triple-doubles; Toronto has had three (two from Pascal Siakam and one from Scottie Barnes); and Denver has had four (three from Nikola Jokic and one from Bruce Brown).

Half of Doncic's triple-doubles have been in 40-point performances, too, all resulting in wins for the Mavericks.

In November, WFAA's Joe Trahan sat down one-on-one with Doncic, where they chatted about falling in love with the game of basketball 5,000 miles away from Texas. You can catch their exclusive conversation here.

Doncic is also the subject of the hottest music artist on the planet. Puerto Rican rap star Bad Bunny referenced Doncic in his new single "La Jumpa."